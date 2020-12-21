UrduPoint.com
Court Acquits 12 Accused Doctors In Embezzlement Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:10 PM

Court acquits 12 accused doctors in embezzlement case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Quetta acquitted 12 accused doctors in embezzlement case of medical supply department Balochistan on the basis of lack of evidence on Monday.

According to details, Judge Munawar Shawani heard the case and ordered for acquitting of 12 former Additional Directors including Dr.

Abdul Ghaffar, Dr. Yusuf Bizenjo, Dr. Noshirwan, Ahmad Ali Aslam, Dr. Shoaib Qureshi, Dr. Bashirullah, Dr. Rehmat, Dr. Rehmatullah Kharoti, Dr. Masood Nosherani, Dr. Isa Khan, and Dr. Saeed Khan who nominated in the case over the lack of evidence.

