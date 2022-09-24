Court acquits 4 persons, accused in dual murder case

The Second Model Criminal Trial Court has acquitted here on Saturday 4 persons accused in a 2015 dual murder case of a builder and his manager on the grouds of lack of evidence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Second Model Criminal Trial Court has acquitted here on Saturday 4 persons accused in a 2015 dual murder case of a builder and his manager on the grouds of lack of evidence.

According to details, the judge absolved the accused Salman Qureshi, Zafar Qureshi, Shahzeb and Kamran while the fifth accused person, Abdul Rasheed Qureshi died in 2020.

The accused were charged with killing 45 years old Irfan Shaikh and his manager, 33 years old Aijaz Qureshi, in Latifabad unit 2 area in the limits of B-Section police station on August 22, 2015.

The slain persons were attacked at an under construction project of Shaikh.