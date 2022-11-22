UrduPoint.com

Court Acquits 5 Accused Named In District Kacheri Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Court acquits 5 accused named in district Kacheri attack case

The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday ordered the acquittal of five accused named in the Islamabad District Kacheri attack case due to lack of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday ordered the acquittal of five accused named in the Islamabad District Kacheri attack case due to lack of evidence.

District and Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan heard the case and after the completion of arguments by lawyers, the court announced a short verdict and ordered the acquittal of the accused Jan Muhammad, Abdul Ghaffar, Qamar Zaman, Bismillah Jan and Jamroz, saying that the prosecution could not prove the charges against the accused.

He said that the accused were acquitted due to very poor investigation by the police.

They were accused of playing the role of facilitator. On March 3, 2014, two suicide attacks were carried out in Islamabad Kacheri. In the tragedy, 13 people, including the Additional Sessions Judge, were martyred and dozens were injured. The FIR of the incident was registered on the complaint of SHO Khalid Awan in Margalla police station.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Islamabad Police Poor Police Station Lawyers Suicide March FIR Court

Recent Stories

European Commission Offers 275 Euros Per MWh Cap f ..

European Commission Offers 275 Euros Per MWh Cap for Month-Ahead TTF Gas Futures

37 seconds ago
 France, Germany, Italy agree on next-generation sp ..

France, Germany, Italy agree on next-generation space rockets

39 seconds ago
 Football: World Cup results - 1st update

Football: World Cup results - 1st update

40 seconds ago
 W.Africa, European partners bolster ties against S ..

W.Africa, European partners bolster ties against Sahel militant threat

42 seconds ago
 European Commission Offers EU to Limit Surges in T ..

European Commission Offers EU to Limit Surges in TTF Gas Prices for Year - Sourc ..

4 minutes ago
 Moldova to Stay in CIS to Preserve Domestic Stabil ..

Moldova to Stay in CIS to Preserve Domestic Stability - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.