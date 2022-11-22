Court acquits 5 accused named in district Kacheri attack case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday ordered the acquittal of five accused named in the Islamabad District Kacheri attack case due to lack of evidence.

District and Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan heard the case and after the completion of arguments by lawyers, the court announced a short verdict and ordered the acquittal of the accused Jan Muhammad, Abdul Ghaffar, Qamar Zaman, Bismillah Jan and Jamroz, saying that the prosecution could not prove the charges against the accused.

He said that the accused were acquitted due to very poor investigation by the police.

They were accused of playing the role of facilitator. On March 3, 2014, two suicide attacks were carried out in Islamabad Kacheri. In the tragedy, 13 people, including the Additional Sessions Judge, were martyred and dozens were injured. The FIR of the incident was registered on the complaint of SHO Khalid Awan in Margalla police station.