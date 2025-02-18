Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Narcotics Court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted an accused Abdullah in a case pertaining to smuggling of 36 kg hashish and 206 gram ice.

ANC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case against accused Abdullah son of Taj Wali Khan. The FIR was registered in ANF Police Station Islamabad.

At the outset of hearing, petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client was arrested from his house in Mardan and a baseless case was made against him. He said that there was contradiction in the statements of prosecution witnesses.

The lawyer said that his client has no such criminal background and he was arrested on basis of doubt while the prosecution also couldn’t prove its case against him.

After hearing arguments, the court acquitted the accused from charges.

APP/wsj-usz