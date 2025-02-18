Court Acquits Accused In Drugs Smuggling Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM
An Anti-Narcotics Court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted an accused Abdullah in a case pertaining to smuggling of 36 kg hashish and 206 gram ice
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Narcotics Court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted an accused Abdullah in a case pertaining to smuggling of 36 kg hashish and 206 gram ice.
ANC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case against accused Abdullah son of Taj Wali Khan. The FIR was registered in ANF Police Station Islamabad.
At the outset of hearing, petitioner’s lawyer argued that his client was arrested from his house in Mardan and a baseless case was made against him. He said that there was contradiction in the statements of prosecution witnesses.
The lawyer said that his client has no such criminal background and he was arrested on basis of doubt while the prosecution also couldn’t prove its case against him.
After hearing arguments, the court acquitted the accused from charges.
APP/wsj-usz
Recent Stories
ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament
Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets on PoS violation
EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case3 minutes ago
-
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 193 minutes ago
-
College scandal: ATC indicts TikToker for inciting public unrest through false claims11 minutes ago
-
AJK provides subsidy on electricity & flour from own resources: Haq11 minutes ago
-
SMIU organises “Sustainovation Expo 2025"11 minutes ago
-
Health sector reforms essential to achieve UHC: Speakers5 minutes ago
-
Skills development imperative for national progress: Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
Delegation of CUST students visits Safe City Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
CPO visits Rwp Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements for Champions Trophy8 minutes ago
-
Murree administration issues travel advisory8 minutes ago
-
LHC remands back PTI workers’ bail cases to ATC8 minutes ago
-
Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai reaffirms commitment to legis ..8 minutes ago