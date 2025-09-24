Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday acquitted an accused due to lack of evidence in drugs smuggling case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday acquitted an accused due to lack of evidence in drugs smuggling case.

Judge Dr. Abida Sajjad of the Special Narcotics Court ordered the discharge of accused Rab Nawaz from the case due to lack of evidence in the drug case.

During the hearing of case number 43/23 registered at ANF Rawalpindi police station, Danish Akbar Khan Advocate appeared in the court on behalf of accused Rab Nawaz and took the position that the accused was arrested on the basis of suspicion and later a false case was made.

The accused has nothing to do with the alleged drugs, no video of the incident was made and the vehicle is not in the name of the accused.

In drug cases, the prosecution is obliged to prove its case beyond any doubt, which it could not do, the nominated accused does not have any criminal record.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict and later, while pronouncing the reserved verdict, ordered the acquittal of the accused from the case. It should be noted that in the case registered at ANF Rawalpindi police station, the accused was accused of smuggling 18 kg of hashish.