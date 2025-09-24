Open Menu

Court Acquits Accused In Drugs Smuggling Case

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday acquitted an accused due to lack of evidence in drugs smuggling case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) An Anti-Narcotics Court (ANC) on Wednesday acquitted an accused due to lack of evidence in drugs smuggling case.

Judge Dr. Abida Sajjad of the Special Narcotics Court ordered the discharge of accused Rab Nawaz from the case due to lack of evidence in the drug case.

During the hearing of case number 43/23 registered at ANF Rawalpindi police station, Danish Akbar Khan Advocate appeared in the court on behalf of accused Rab Nawaz and took the position that the accused was arrested on the basis of suspicion and later a false case was made.

The accused has nothing to do with the alleged drugs, no video of the incident was made and the vehicle is not in the name of the accused.

In drug cases, the prosecution is obliged to prove its case beyond any doubt, which it could not do, the nominated accused does not have any criminal record.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the verdict and later, while pronouncing the reserved verdict, ordered the acquittal of the accused from the case. It should be noted that in the case registered at ANF Rawalpindi police station, the accused was accused of smuggling 18 kg of hashish.

Recent Stories

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

5 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 DC Malakand reviews performance of Government depa ..

DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments

5 minutes ago
 CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other ..

CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

5 minutes ago
 Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

50 minutes ago
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

50 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

50 minutes ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

50 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE In ..

ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design

42 minutes ago
 PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese prem ..

PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan