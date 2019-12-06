UrduPoint.com
Court Acquits Accused In Illegal Weapon Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Court of second Additional Session Judge Hyderabad here Friday acquitted an accused in illegal weapon case for want of evidence.

Habib Siddiqui, had been accused of possessing an unlicensed pistol at the time of arrest on September 19, 2018 by the Piyari Police.

After hearing arguments of the counsel of the accused, the second Additional Session Judge Muhammad Aamir Siyal exonerated the accused for lack of evidence.

