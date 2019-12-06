Court acquits accused in illegal weapon case

The Court of second Additional Session Judge Hyderabad here Friday acquitted an accused in illegal weapon case for want of evidence

Habib Siddiqui, had been accused of possessing an unlicensed pistol at the time of arrest on September 19, 2018 by the Piyari Police.

After hearing arguments of the counsel of the accused, the second Additional Session Judge Muhammad Aamir Siyal exonerated the accused for lack of evidence.