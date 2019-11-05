UrduPoint.com
Court Acquits Accused In Narco Smuggling Case

Tue 05th November 2019

A local court has acquitted an accused charged in narcotics smuggling case on the basis of lack of evidence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A local court has acquitted an accused charged in narcotics smuggling case on the basis of lack of evidence.

The court presided over by Additional Session Judge, Sufia Waqar after hearing arguments of the petitioner and respondent counsel, has ordered release of accused Sabz Ali alias Papo resident of Nowshera after the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Senior lawyers Noor Alam Khan and Fawad Afzal appeared on behalf of the petitioners and prayed for acquittal of their client due to lack of substantial evidence. Sabz Ali was arrested by Nowshera cantonment police two years ago after recovery of 36 kilogram heroine from secret cavities of an oil tanker.

