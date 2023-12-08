Open Menu

Court Acquits Ahad Cheema In Assets Beyond Means Reference

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means reference

An accountability court on Friday acquitted Ahad Khan Cheema, the special assistant to caretaker prime minister, in assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) An accountability court on Friday acquitted Ahad Khan Cheema, the special assistant to caretaker prime minister, in assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain allowed the acquittal application of Ahad Khan Cheema while announcing the reserved verdict. The court had reserved its verdict on acquittal application after hearing detailed arguments of the NAB prosecutor and the defence counsel, earlier in the day. Ahad Khan Cheema also appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Earlier, on November 27, in a supplementary report, the NAB informed the court that Ahad Cheema's assets were consistent with his known income, asserting that properties held by alleged benamidars/relatives were not his. The properties owned by the alleged benamidars/relatives of Ahad Cheema did not belong to him as they (benamidars) acquired the assets with their own independent and legitimate sources, it added.

The report further indicated that assets attributed to Ahad Cheema aligned with his income and the bureau verified the record provided by him and found it to be accurate. The NAB report stated that, based on evidence, the case under NAO, 1999, was not substantiated.

Ahad Khan Cheema had also served as Lahore Development Authority director general during the PML-N government in Punjab.

The bureau had arrested Ahad Khan Cheema in 2018 when he appeared before a joint investigation team in connection with the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case. Later, the bureau initiated assets beyond means and other inquiries against him. However, Ahad Cheema obtained bail in three cases including assets beyond means in 2021.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz November 2018 Government Ahad Cheema Court Housing

Recent Stories

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

6 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous cont ..

Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous content to respective social media ..

6 minutes ago
 PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Ide ..

PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Identity in India'

9 minutes ago
 Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold min ..

Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold mine protest

10 minutes ago
 Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 42 ..

Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 4277 booked

10 minutes ago
 Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

10 minutes ago
Crackdown conducted against violators of price con ..

Crackdown conducted against violators of price control act and health safety sta ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin to run again for president in March 2024: ag ..

Putin to run again for president in March 2024: agencies

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as ..

Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" ..

6 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab ..

Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof ..

6 minutes ago
 Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recover ..

Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recovered

2 minutes ago
 Development process to continue under guidance of ..

Development process to continue under guidance of member City Council: Mayor Kar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan