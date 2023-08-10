Open Menu

Court Acquits Asif Hashmi In Land Exchange Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 10:08 PM

A special court (Central) on Thursday acquitted Asif Hashmi, former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman, in a 843 kanal land exchange case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A special court (Central) on Thursday acquitted Asif Hashmi, former Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) chairman, in a 843 kanal land exchange case.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

Special Judge (Central) Abdul Sattar announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

Earlier, Asif Hashmi's counsel submitted that, in a report submitted before the Supreme Court, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had admitted that his client did not have any connection with the land exchange deal.

He submitted that it was also obvious from the report that Asif Hashmi did not commit any corruption. He submitted that the ETPB gained benefit of billions of rupees through the deal. He pleaded with the court to acquit his client.

The FIA had accused Asif Hashmi, who served as ETPB chairman between 2008 and 2013, of committing corruption in the 843 kanal land exchange deal.

