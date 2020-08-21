UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Acquits Atiqa Odho In Liquor Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:29 PM

Court acquits Atiqa Odho in liquor case

A civil court on Friday acquitted a renowned actress Atiqa Odho in a nine-year-old liquor case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A civil court on Friday acquitted a renowned actress Atiqa Odho in a nine-year-old liquor case.

According to details, during hearing of the case, the Judicial Magistrate Yasir Chaudhry issued acquittal orders of the actress, saying the evidence against her was not sufficient for further proceedings.

The case was registered against Atiqa at the airport police station in 2011 and she was arrested on charge of carrying two liquor bottles in her luggage at the Islamabad airport.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Station Atiqa Odho Airport Court

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 82,191 addition ..

31 minutes ago

PES responds to 1,791 snake related emergencies

1 minute ago

Lawyers condemn list containing names for Lahore H ..

1 minute ago

EU Backs OSCE Proposals on Resolving Crisis in Bel ..

1 minute ago

Construction sector provided Rs 4bn relief by redu ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Warns Striking Belaruskali Workers May ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.