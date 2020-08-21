Court acquits Atiqa Odho in liquor case

A civil court on Friday acquitted a renowned actress Atiqa Odho in a nine-year-old liquor case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A civil court on Friday acquitted a renowned actress Atiqa Odho in a nine-year-old liquor case.

According to details, during hearing of the case, the Judicial Magistrate Yasir Chaudhry issued acquittal orders of the actress, saying the evidence against her was not sufficient for further proceedings.

The case was registered against Atiqa at the airport police station in 2011 and she was arrested on charge of carrying two liquor bottles in her luggage at the Islamabad airport.