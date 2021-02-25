Court acquits boy in narcotics smuggling case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A local court has acquitted a boy in narcotics smuggling case after prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused.

Wadia Mushtaq Malik, Judge Child Protection Court after hearing arguments and record of the case ordered acquittal of Kifayatullah Khan who was arrested on charges of smuggling of seven kilogram charas.

Asad Khan advocate appeared for the accused and contended that his client was underage and was wrongly implicated in the case.