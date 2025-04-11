Court acquits couple in drugs smuggling case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Narcotics Court (ATC) on Friday acquitted the two accused in a drugs smuggling case and ordered to release them.

AAC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the drugs case against accused Muhammad Amin and Nasreen Bibi.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that his clients have been arrested on the basis of doubts and later a case was fabricated against them. His clients have no connection with the drugs, adding that the prosecution couldn’t prove its case.

The court after hearing arguments acquitted the two accused. The ANF Rawalpindi has registered case against the couple smuggling of 3.6 kilogram opium.