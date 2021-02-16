Court acquits couple of fraud with public charges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday acquitted a couple allegedly involved in defrauding the general public at large.

The court acquitted Tayyaba Farooq and her husband Farooq Nool due to lack of evidence against them while allowing their acquittal applications.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings and announced the verdict in presence of the accused couple.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the couple on the charge of defrauding the general public at large.

The Bureau had claimed that Tayyaba and her husband Farooq Nool, along with their accomplices, used to loot innocent people by impersonating officials of secret agencies and NAB.

It said the suspects looted the victims on the pretext of processing their visas, installation of towers of mobile companies, getting them relief in court cases and purchasing cheaper bulldozers for them.

The Bureau said the couple deprived their victims of a collective sum of Rs20.4 million.