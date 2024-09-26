Court Acquits Fawad Chaudhry In Incitement Case
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabd on Thursday acquitted former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case accusing him of inciting the people to rebellion.
Hearing the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka acquitted the Fawad Chaudhry.
The former federal minister appeared in court along with his lawyer Qamar Inayat Raja.
The case was filed at Kohsar Police Station, accusing Fawad Chaudhry of using derogatory remarks against the Election Commission of Pakistan.
