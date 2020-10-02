UrduPoint.com
Court Acquits Female Doctor, Husband In Maid Murder Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:47 PM

A sessions court on Friday acquitted a female doctor and her husband, allegedly involved in murder of their maid, after being pardoned by the victim's family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Friday acquitted a female doctor and her husband, allegedly involved in murder of their maid, after being pardoned by the victim's family.

The accused - Dr Humaira and her husband Junaid - were charged with killing their maid Sana in limits of Chuhng police station. The police had claimed that the couple used to torture their maid and she succumbed to her injuries due to non-provision of medical facility.

On Friday, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rana Imran Shafi, pronounced his judgement after recording final arguments from both sides.

The judge accepted compromise applications, moved by the accused and the family of the victim supported by their affidavits and acquitted them of the charges.

Earlier, the victim's family recorded their statement before the court and submitted that they had pardoned the accused - Dr Humaira and her husband, Junaid - in the name of Almighty Allah, without any fear and pressure. The family said that they did not have an objection if the accused were acquitted.

It is pertinent to mention here that a sessions court had granted bail to Dr Humaira and her husband in the case.

The police had recovered the body of the maid, Sana, from the house of the doctor in Chuhng area, in January this year. The doctor and her husband claimed that they found Sana dead when they returned home from work. The Chuhng police had registered a case against the accused.

