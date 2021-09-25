UrduPoint.com

Court Acquits Former Chairman, Controller SPSC ,18 Other Govt Officials In NAB Reference

The Accountability Court here Saturday acquitted former Chairman Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), former Controller Examination SPSC and 18 government officials who were charged in a reference of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to details, NAB had booked the 2 SPSC officials and 18 candidates who had appeared in Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2003-04 for allegedly favouring those candidates in qualifying the exam.

The reference was filed in 2018 and it claimed that the 2 officials had caused Rs75 million loss to the exchequer.

The ex-chairman Mohammad Hassan Bhutto, ex-Controller Exams Muhammad Umar Zounr and the candidates including Mamoona Shah, Ali Anwar Ruk, Shoaib Ahmed Khero, Amir Zia Isran, Ibrahim Memon, Ghulam Sarwar Utero, Saifullah Abro, Muhammad Yaqoob, Juman Thebo and 9 others were booked in the reference.

During the hearing on Saturday the Accountability Court Judge Inam Ali Kalhoro dismissed the charges framed by NAB citing lack of evidence.

He noted that NAB could not produce incriminating evidence against the accused owing to which the court was exonerating all of them from the corruption charges.

The judgment was reserved on September 20 and it was announced in the court on Saturday.

