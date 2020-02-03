Court acquits former premier in Gepco recruitments case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An accountability court on Monday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to alleged illegal recruitments to Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to alleged illegal recruitments to Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry accepted the request for dismissal of the case, which was filed recently after the government introduced amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

NAB had filed a reference against the former PM in 2016. According to NAB prosecutor, individuals who had not even applied for the vacancies were given jobs, merit was ignored and appointments were made on political basis.