Court acquits four accused in murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday acquitted four men accused in a murder case which was registered by Shafiqabad police.

The court acquitted accused---Mirza Farooq, Hammad, Waqas and Bilal on the benefit of doubt.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Kashif announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

Advocate Faisal Bajwa represented the accused and submitted that Shafiqabad police had registered a murder case against his clients on the charges of torturing to death a man,Shahid Raza.

Bajwa submitted that all allegations were baseless as allegations of torture could not be proved against his clients.

He submitted that witnesses' statements contradicted each other ,and their presence at the crime scene remained unproven. He pleaded with the court to acquit his clients.

However,the prosecution opposed the request and pleaded with the court for handing down strict punishment to the accused.

The court rejected prosecutions' plea and acquitted all the accused men.