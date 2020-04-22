Court acquits Hafiz Nauman in Lahore Parking Company (LPC) corruption scam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday acquitted former chief of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) Hafiz Nauman in a corruption scam of the company.

The court also acquitted accused Usman Qayyum and Taseer Ahmad in the case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry passed the orders while allowing acquittal applications of all the three accused. The court held that Hafiz Nauman and other accused neither misused authority nor involved in corruption.

The court had reserved the verdict on acquittal applications of the accused after hearing arguments of all parties and it was announced in open court today.

Earlier, a counsel on behalf of accused argued before the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched investigations into the matter in 2018 but despite passing a period of two years, it failed to conclude them.

He submitted that the bureau failed to prove allegations levelled against his clients. He contended that further investigations were not required in the case and pleaded with the court to acquit the accused.

However, a NAB prosecutor opposed the application, saying that sufficient evidence was available to convict the accused.

Hafiz Nauman and two others had filed the applications for acquittal under 265-k of Criminal Procedure Code. They had pleaded with the court for acquittal, saying that all allegations levelled against them were baseless.

The bureau had accused that Hafiz Nauman misused his authority and illegally awarded parking sites contracts. National exchequer had to face loss of millions of rupees due to financial irregularities in the company, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had already granted bail to theaccused in the case.