Court Acquits Haleem From Kunri Attack Case

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:59 PM

Court acquits Haleem from Kunri attack case

The court of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Umerkot acquitted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, who later termed the court verdict victory of the truth and the justice

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The court of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Umerkot acquitted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, who later termed the court verdict victory of the truth and the justice.

The civil judge and judicial magistrate Umerkot Rasool Bux Dars ,announcing the final verdict in Kunri attack case, acquitted Haleem Adil Sheikh, Jansher Junejo, Haji Nisar Arain, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Umar and Syed Murtaza Shah of the charges.

Haleem Adil Sheikh reached Umerkot from Karachi on Saturday and appeared before the court. Advocate Bhagwan Das and Imtiaz Channa represented Haleem Adil in the case.

Haleem stated that on November 1, 2019, when they have been come Kunri to offer condolence of the martyrs of Tezgam Train fire tragedy, Taimor Talpur attacked them.

However, the local police instead of registering the case of PTI leaders lodged a fake case of kidnapping against them.

He said today the verdict of this case was announced and it was the victory of truth and justice.

PTI also staged Pakistan Zindabad and "Corruption Mitao Sindh Bachao" rallies in Umerkot and Mirpurkhas.

They were led by PTI leaders Haleem Adil, Nisar Arain, Jansher Junejo, Akbar Pali, Dost Muhammad Memon, Naeem Adil Sheikh, Ali Mirjat, Sumair Mir Sheikh, Imamuddin Kerio, Inayat Rind, Arslan Brohi, Imran Qureshi and others. A large number of PTI workers and citizens attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, Haleem Adil said last week the slogan of "Na Khapy Zardari, Na Khapy Bilawal" was raised from Larkana and today the same slogan here in Mirpurkhas categorically rejected the father and son both.

He said PTI will arrange anti-corruption rallies in the whole Sindh till the corrupt provincial government would not be removed. Sindh Card is now in the hands of the people of Sindh, Haleem said.

