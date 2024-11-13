Court Acquits Imran Khan In PTI Long March Vandalism Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2024 | 01:14 PM
Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Sheikh Rashid and others have also been acquitted in case
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) A local court on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case related to PTI's long march vandalism.
Judge Yasir Mahmood announced its verdict on the acquittal petitions filed by Imran Khan and several other political figures including Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Sheikh Rashid, Sadaqat Abbasi, Faisal Javed and Ali Nawaz Awan.
The court exonerated them from charges related to the vandalism that occurred during PTI's long march.
The case was originally registered against Imran Khan and others at the Aabpara police station on August 20, 2022, following allegations of destruction and chaos during the political rally.
