Court Acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah In Drugs Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 10, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

The PML-N leader was booked in July 2019 when the PTI was in power over charges of carrying 15kg heroin in his custody.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2022) PMLN leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been set free by a special court in Lahore in a drugs smuggling case.

At the outset of the hearing, Prosecutor Danish Mashkoor told the court that he resigned and was no more associated with the case.

"I can not conclude witnesses' statement."

However, the court acquitted Rana Sanaullah in the herioin case.

The interior minister had earlier challenged the case and sought his acqutal.

He was booked on July 01, 2019 when PTI was in the power.

Sanaullah remained in jail for six months until the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail on December 24, 2019.

