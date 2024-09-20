Court Acquits Man Accused Of Acid Attack After Wife Retracts Statement
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday acquitted a man accused of throwing acid on his wife after she retracted her earlier statement.
Earlier, the complainant, Zarina Bibi, appeared before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and claimed that her husband, Nadeem Masih, was not the person who attacked her.
She stated that her husband was innocent and urged the court to acquit him.
After the retraction, the court acquitted Nadeem Masih and ordered his release.
The Green Town police had filed the case against Nadeem Masih for the acid attack on his wife.
