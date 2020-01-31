UrduPoint.com
Court Acquits Man In Drug Possession Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:37 PM

Additional and Sessions Judge Irfan Ahmed Sheikh Friday acquitted a suspect of drug pushing over insufficient evidence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Irfan Ahmed Sheikh Friday acquitted a suspect of drug pushing over insufficient evidence.

According to details, the suspect's counsel, Waqar Ahmed Noor Advocate, argued that the Saddar Berooni Police arrested his client, Waqar Hayat in drug possession case and made a false recovery of drugs on him.

The Judge Irfan Sheikh after hearing the arguments from prosecutor and defence council acquitted the accused as no sufficient evidence was found against him.

