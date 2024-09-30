Court Acquits Mandviwala In Kidney Hills Reference
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday acquitted former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala and others in the Kidney Hills reference.
Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana approved the application of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and returned the reference.
The NAB, in its plea, stated that Mandviwala had no connection with the case.
Moreover there was no loss to the government treasury, rather it was a private party which suffered the losses.
The Bureau pleaded the court to acquit the accused.
The NAB said that the reference was filed on January 19, 2021 against seven accused. The matter was presented before its executive board in September (2024), which reached a conclusion that the reference could not be made as per the facts, it added.
The court, subsequently, approved the request of NAB and acquitted the seven persons.
