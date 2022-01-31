Court acquits Mir Shakil, others in plot allotment case

An accountability court on Monday acquitted Jang/Geo group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rehman and two others in plot allotment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday acquitted Jang/Geo group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rehman and two others in plot allotment case.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali announced the verdict while allowing acquittal applications of the accused. The court had reserved its verdict on acquittal applications and it was announced on Monday.

The court allowed acquittal applications of Mir Shakilur Rehman, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz and former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmad.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed reference against Mir Shakil and others. It had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

The bureau had also alleged that Humayun Faiz and Mian Bashir Ahmed facilitated the illegal plot allotment.

The court had indicted the accused in January 2021 but they pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the trial.

The bureau had arrested Mir Shakil on March 2020 but he got bail from Supreme Court after eight months.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had declared Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as absconderand ordered his separate trial after arrest in the matter.