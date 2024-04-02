Court acquits PTI founder, Asad Umar in protest case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A local court on Tuesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder in a case pertaining to long march and vandalizing public property registered in Margalla Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate Murid Abbas acquitted the accused including PTI founder, Asad Umar and Raja Khurram Nawaz in the said case.

The court said that the prosecution has informed about an incident of protest and damaging the public property but it didn’t involve any witness in investigation. The court said that the complainant assistant sub-inspector was not authorized to issue a notification on behalf of administration.

The court said that the investigation officer has not produced any CCTV footage and proofs against the accused including PTI founder.

The court, subsequently, acquitted the accused.