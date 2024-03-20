Court Acquits PTI Founder In Two More Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A local court on Wednesday acquitted PTI’s founder Imran Khanb in two more cases pertaining to long march and vandalizing the public property.
Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Islamabad accepted the acquittal plea of PTI founder Imran Khan and others in the said cases.
The court said that the founder PTI and others are accused of inciting people for violence during the long march.
If the public was incited by the accused, then the prosecution will have to prove it, it said.
The court said that no proof have been submitted to it against the accused, the record was insufficient to run a case against them. Subsequently, the accused are acquitted in two cases registered in Bara Kahu police station.
It should be noted that the court of Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi has also acquitted founder PTI in two other cases pertaining to the violence.
Recent Stories
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's Advisor called on by Shahzada Gustasp, delegation8 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours10 seconds ago
-
Speakers raise concerns over India’s misuse of its judiciary to suppress voices in Kashmir13 seconds ago
-
Sports competitions to start on March 23 in Balochistan: Shahwani18 seconds ago
-
DG PSQCA vows to limit Trans Fat content in all foods for public health25 seconds ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves Rs 521m for Peoples bus service, decides to launch Kissan card10 minutes ago
-
AJK orphan Lubainah Javed honored for environmental advocacy10 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh approves Rs 5.5bn Smart Safe City project10 minutes ago
-
President Zardari for expanding scope of Pak-Japan cooperation20 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra identifies 5 Kanal land for proposed solid waste plant20 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman to hold Khuli Kutchery in Havelian to address public grievances20 minutes ago
-
KP gov't committed to underprivileged children's uplift: CM20 minutes ago