Open Menu

Court Acquits PTI Founder In Two More Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Court acquits PTI founder in two more cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A local court on Wednesday acquitted PTI’s founder Imran Khanb in two more cases pertaining to long march and vandalizing the public property.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Islamabad accepted the acquittal plea of PTI founder Imran Khan and others in the said cases.

The court said that the founder PTI and others are accused of inciting people for violence during the long march.

If the public was incited by the accused, then the prosecution will have to prove it, it said.

The court said that no proof have been submitted to it against the accused, the record was insufficient to run a case against them. Subsequently, the accused are acquitted in two cases registered in Bara Kahu police station.

It should be noted that the court of Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi has also acquitted founder PTI in two other cases pertaining to the violence.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Long March Court

Recent Stories

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

3 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

5 hours ago
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

6 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

6 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan