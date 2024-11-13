Court Acquits PTI Founder, Others In Section-144 Case
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 07:42 PM
A lower court on Wednesday acquitted the accused including PTI founder and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case pertaining to violation of section-144
Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood announced the verdict regarding the case registered by Abpara Police Station. Former minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appeared before the court.
The defense lawyer argued that the two co-accused including Asad Umar and Dr. Shahzad Waseem had already been acquitted in the same case.
After hearing arguments, the court acquitted PTI founder, former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Sheikh Rashid, Sadaqat Abbasi, Faisal Javed and Ali Nawaz.
The Aabpara Police Station had registered the aforesaid case on August 20, 2022.
