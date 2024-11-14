Court acquits PTI leader Faisal Javed in journalists' assault case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed Khan in a case related to the assault on journalists and camera operators.

District Sessions Judge and Judicial Magistrate Ehtisham Alam presided over the hearing.

Faisal Javed Khan, accompanied by his legal team, including Advocate Sardar Masroof and Advocate Amina Ali, appeared before the court. After considering the arguments and evidence presented, the court ruled in favor of the PTI leader and ordered his acquittal.

The case, which was registered against him at the Bani Gala Police Station, involved allegations of violence against journalists and camera personnel during an incident. However, the court concluded there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the charges against Faisal Javed Khan, leading to the dismissal of the case.