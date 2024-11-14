Open Menu

Court Acquits PTI Leader Faisal Javed In Journalists' Assault Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Court acquits PTI leader Faisal Javed in journalists' assault case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed Khan in a case related to the assault on journalists and camera operators.

District Sessions Judge and Judicial Magistrate Ehtisham Alam presided over the hearing.

Faisal Javed Khan, accompanied by his legal team, including Advocate Sardar Masroof and Advocate Amina Ali, appeared before the court. After considering the arguments and evidence presented, the court ruled in favor of the PTI leader and ordered his acquittal.

The case, which was registered against him at the Bani Gala Police Station, involved allegations of violence against journalists and camera personnel during an incident. However, the court concluded there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the charges against Faisal Javed Khan, leading to the dismissal of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Bani Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

5 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

19 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

19 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan