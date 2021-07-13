Court acquits rape accused after witnesses retracted from statements

(@FahadShabbir)

A sessions court on Tuesday acquitted a rape accused after the complainant and the witnesses retracted from their statements

The complainant, father of the victim girl, stated before the court that he had registered a case against the accused, Saeed Rehman, over a misunderstanding.

He submitted that he did not want to pursue the case and if the accused was acquitted then he did not have any objection. The victim girl also retracted her earlier statement.

At this, Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshaid Mubarak acquitted the accused from rape charges and ordered his release.

According to the prosecution, accused Saeed Rehman took a 20-year-old female neighbour to his house, after dodging her, and raped her. The Factory area police had registered the case against the accused in 2019.