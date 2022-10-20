Court acquits Saiful Malook Khokhar, others in two cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-corruption court on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saiful Malook Khokhar and others in two different cases, registered on charges of illegal sale deeds, evasion of property registration, mutation fee and other taxes.

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Mushtaq Elahi passed the orders while allowing the acquittal applications, filed by the accused, including Safiul Malook Khokhar.

Earlier, the defence counsel submitted that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered bogus cases against his clients.

He submitted that the cases were registered with mala fide intentions and for political victimisation. He pleaded with the court to acquit his clients.

However, the prosecution opposed the acquittal applications, saying that the accused were found guilty during the investigation.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments, acquitted the accused after holding that the prosecution failed to prove charges against them.

In 2020, the ACE Punjab registered cases against Saiful Malook Khokhar, Patwaris Iftikhar and Jameel, and Registry Moharrar Raja Nadeem Ahmed from the office of the Sub-Registrar Allama Iqbal Town on the recommendations of the district administration.