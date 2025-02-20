Court acquits Saleh Swati, gunmen in Ranjha attempted murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The district & sessions court of Islamabad, on Thursday acquitted Saleh Muhammad Swati and two gunmen in the attempted murder case of Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha.

Civil Judge Shahzad Khan heard the case. During the recent hearing, Saleh Muhammad Swati and his gunmen, Tassaduq Ali Shah and Shahzeb Amin, did not appear in court.

Their assistant counsel, however, attended and filed exemption requests on their behalf. The court accepted these requests and issued a reserved verdict, approving the acquittal pleas of all three accused.

The case also involves the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), who is named as a co-accused. The PTI founder remains on interim bail until February 27. No acquittal plea has been filed for the PTI founder as the charge sheet has not yet been submitted in their regard.