Court Acquits Saleh Swati, Gunmen In Ranjha Attempted Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
The district & sessions court of Islamabad, on Thursday acquitted Saleh Muhammad Swati and two gunmen in the attempted murder case of Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The district & sessions court of Islamabad, on Thursday acquitted Saleh Muhammad Swati and two gunmen in the attempted murder case of Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha.
Civil Judge Shahzad Khan heard the case. During the recent hearing, Saleh Muhammad Swati and his gunmen, Tassaduq Ali Shah and Shahzeb Amin, did not appear in court.
Their assistant counsel, however, attended and filed exemption requests on their behalf. The court accepted these requests and issued a reserved verdict, approving the acquittal pleas of all three accused.
The case also involves the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), who is named as a co-accused. The PTI founder remains on interim bail until February 27. No acquittal plea has been filed for the PTI founder as the charge sheet has not yet been submitted in their regard.
Recent Stories
500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..
Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations
IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage
13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case
Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22
IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..
Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case9 minutes ago
-
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'9 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 229 minutes ago
-
FIA’s Crackdown on Human Trafficking: 458 Arrested, Properties Worth Millions Seized4 minutes ago
-
Malik criticizes PTI for using official machinery in public rallies16 minutes ago
-
Year-long coal dispute in Bustikhel, Kohat resolved through mediation16 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change16 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches tree plantation campaign at FATA university to boost environmental beauty16 minutes ago
-
PM reviews reforms in health, pharmaceutical sectors23 minutes ago
-
FIA Academy and British High Commission collaborate for Cutting-Edge Forensic Training23 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Quetta firing23 minutes ago