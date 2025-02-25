Court acquits SC Judge’s daughter in accident case

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday cleared Shanzay Malik, daughter of Supreme Court Judge Shahzad Malik, in a case related to a traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday cleared Shanzay Malik, daughter of Supreme Court Judge Shahzad Malik, in a case related to a traffic accident.

The court ruled in her favour after reviewing the evidence and arguments presented during the hearing.

Earlier, the court had reserved its decision following the completion of proceedings in the case.

Judicial Magistrate Adnan Yousaf announced the verdict, granting Shanzay Malik’s request for acquittal. She had been accused of causing a collision that resulted in killing to a civilian.

During the hearing, the court examined the facts and concluded that there was insufficient evidence to hold her responsible. The decision marks the end of the legal proceedings against her in this matter.