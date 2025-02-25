Court Acquits SC Judge’s Daughter In Accident Case
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 11:05 PM
The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday cleared Shanzay Malik, daughter of Supreme Court Judge Shahzad Malik, in a case related to a traffic accident
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday cleared Shanzay Malik, daughter of Supreme Court Judge Shahzad Malik, in a case related to a traffic accident.
The court ruled in her favour after reviewing the evidence and arguments presented during the hearing.
Earlier, the court had reserved its decision following the completion of proceedings in the case.
Judicial Magistrate Adnan Yousaf announced the verdict, granting Shanzay Malik’s request for acquittal. She had been accused of causing a collision that resulted in killing to a civilian.
During the hearing, the court examined the facts and concluded that there was insufficient evidence to hold her responsible. The decision marks the end of the legal proceedings against her in this matter.
Recent Stories
UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations
Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced
Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme, b ..
UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President
Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi on April 8
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadiu ..
Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o ..
SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad
Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF
Administration launches crackdown on illegal profiteers ahead of Ramazan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadium despite rains2 hours ago
-
Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held2 hours ago
-
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal2 hours ago
-
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o-Gul'2 hours ago
-
SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF2 hours ago
-
Administration launches crackdown on illegal profiteers ahead of Ramazan1 minute ago
-
DC visits Ramadan Bazaar site1 minute ago
-
Bridge must be completed within one year: Murad says1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Ramzan preparation1 minute ago
-
Over 4,500 missing children cases reported, 3,869 resolved: NA body told1 minute ago
-
CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction2 hours ago