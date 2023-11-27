Open Menu

Court Acquits Shah Nawaz In Allegations To Possess Illegal Kalashnikov

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

The district and sessions court here on Monday acquitted Shah Nawaz Amir, the accused in Sara Inam murder case, of the allegation of possessing an illegal Kalashnikov, giving him the benefit of the doubt

Final arguments in the Sara Inam murderer cases were presented before the court, today.

The prosecution failed to prove the allegations levelled against accused Shah Nawaz Amir of possessing an illegal Kalashnikov as the evidences were dubious, the court stated in its remarks.

Giving benefit of the doubt was the right of the accused person, Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir said.

It may be mentioned that the police registered a case regarding the recovery of a Kalashnikov from Shah Nawaz Amir during the investigation of Sara Inam's murder case.

