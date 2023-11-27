Court acquits Shah Nawaz in allegations to possess illegal Kalashnikov

The district and sessions court here on Monday acquitted Shah Nawaz Amir, the accused in Sara Inam murder case, of the allegation of possessing an illegal Kalashnikov, giving him the benefit of the doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The district and sessions court here on Monday acquitted Shah Nawaz Amir, the accused in Sara Inam murder case, of the allegation of possessing an illegal Kalashnikov, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Final arguments in the Sara Inam murderer cases were presented before the court, today.

The prosecution failed to prove the allegations levelled against accused Shah Nawaz Amir of possessing an illegal Kalashnikov as the evidences were dubious, the court stated in its remarks.

Giving benefit of the doubt was the right of the accused person, Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir said.

It may be mentioned that the police registered a case regarding the recovery of a Kalashnikov from Shah Nawaz Amir during the investigation of Sara Inam's murder case.