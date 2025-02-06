Court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar announced the verdict while allowing the acquittal applications of the prime minister and his son. The court had reserved its verdict on the acquittal applications after the defence and prosecution concluded their arguments on February 3.

In the final arguments, defence counsel Advocate Amjad Parvaiz claimed that the case was politically motivated. He submitted that construction of the drainage channel was not solely approved by the then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif but by the Punjab cabinet as part of a development scheme for the area. He pleaded with the court to acquit Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment's (ACE) prosecutor argued that the complainant in the case had retracted his earlier statement. He asked the court to decide on the acquittal applications after reviewing the case record.

Complainant Zulfiqar Ali had retracted his earlier statement during cross-examination at a previous hearing. He stated that he neither filed the complaint nor was aware of the application on which the case was initiated. He wished to withdraw the application.

On October 17, 2024, an accountability court had transferred the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the anti-corruption court for hearing. The court ruled that due to amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, which limited its jurisdiction, it could no longer hear cases involving amounts less than Rs. 500 million.