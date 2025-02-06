Open Menu

Court Acquits Shehbaz, Hamza In Ramzan Sugar Mills Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar announced the verdict while allowing the acquittal applications of the prime minister and his son. The court had reserved its verdict on the acquittal applications after the defence and prosecution concluded their arguments on February 3.

In the final arguments, defence counsel Advocate Amjad Parvaiz claimed that the case was politically motivated. He submitted that construction of the drainage channel was not solely approved by the then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif but by the Punjab cabinet as part of a development scheme for the area. He pleaded with the court to acquit Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment's (ACE) prosecutor argued that the complainant in the case had retracted his earlier statement. He asked the court to decide on the acquittal applications after reviewing the case record.

Complainant Zulfiqar Ali had retracted his earlier statement during cross-examination at a previous hearing. He stated that he neither filed the complaint nor was aware of the application on which the case was initiated. He wished to withdraw the application.

On October 17, 2024, an accountability court had transferred the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the anti-corruption court for hearing. The court ruled that due to amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, which limited its jurisdiction, it could no longer hear cases involving amounts less than Rs. 500 million.

Recent Stories

RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million ..

RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..

46 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Gr ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai

47 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fuj ..

Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees

47 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globa ..

Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..

1 hour ago
 G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

1 hour ago
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

1 hour ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 hour ago
 Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

2 hours ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

2 hours ago
 AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan