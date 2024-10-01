Open Menu

Court Acquits Sindh's CM In Nooriabad Project Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) An Accountability Court on Tuesday acquitted Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and others in Nooriabad Power Project reference.

The court accepted the plea of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to withdraw the reference and acquitted the nominated accused in the case.

AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the verdict on plea moved by the NAB.

It may be mentioned that the reference has alleged chief minister Sindh to misuse his authority in issuance of funds for the project against law.

A 95-kilometre, 132kV double-circuit transmission line was constructed from Nooriabad to Karachi at a cost of Rs1.95 billion.

