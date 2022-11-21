Court acquits teenager in murder case of his three real brothers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Additional District And Sessions Judge, Quetta on Monday acquitted a teenaged boy in the murder case of his three real brothers.

Qais Khan, son of famous health practitioner Dr Nasir Khan, was accused of killing his three brothers over domestic issues on September 26, 2022.

The accused was also present in the court when the court ordered his acquittal. The parents of the victims had forgave the accused under Qisas Vidyat, and submitted a forgiving statement before the court.