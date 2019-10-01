UrduPoint.com
Court Acquits Three Accused In Separate Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:18 PM

The Court of Senior Civil Judge Hyderabad-3 has acquitted three accused in two separate cases of police encounter and possessing of illegal weapon here on Tuesday

Civil Judge Imtiaz Ali Jalbani after hearing arguments of the counsels of accused Shah Jehan, Shahzeb Hajano and Rano Leghari announced the verdict and acquitted all the accused due to lack of evidences.

Civil Judge Imtiaz Ali Jalbani after hearing arguments of the counsels of accused Shah Jehan, Shahzeb Hajano and Rano Leghari announced the verdict and acquitted all the accused due to lack of evidences.

The same court also acquitted one accused Shahzeb Hajano in possession of illegal weapons case.

