Court acquits three accused in separate cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Court of Senior Civil Judge Hyderabad-3 has acquitted three accused in two separate cases of police encounter and possessing of illegal weapon here on Tuesday.

Civil Judge Imtiaz Ali Jalbani after hearing arguments of the counsels of accused Shah Jehan, Shahzeb Hajano and Rano Leghari announced the verdict and acquitted all the accused due to lack of evidences.

The same court also acquitted one accused Shahzeb Hajano in possession of illegal weapons case.