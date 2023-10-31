Open Menu

Court Acquits Two Accused From Drugs Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Court acquits two accused from drugs case

An Anti-Narcotics Court on Tuesday acquitted the two accused due to lack of evidence in a 665 kilogram ‘hashish’ case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) An Anti-Narcotics Court on Tuesday acquitted the two accused due to lack of evidence in a 665 kilogram ‘hashish’ case.

ANC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict in the case against accused Abdul Kareem and Ali Rehman.

The defence lawyer adopted the stance that the customs officials couldn’t prove the case against his clients. There was also open contradiction in the statement of witnesses, he said.

After hearing arguments, the court acquitted the two accused from the case. The two persons were accused of smuggling 665 kilograms of hashish from Balochistan to Punjab in a truck.

