SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional & Session Judge Muhammad Riaz Bhatti acquitted two accused in a murder case over lack of evidence, here on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Bhalwal Sadder Police had arrested Riaz and Fiaz of Shahpur area in 2020 for allegedly killing their opponent Khalid due to an old enmity.

The hearing was held at District Jail Shahpur.