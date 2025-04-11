Court Acquitted Azam Swati In Section 144 Violation Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Friday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in a case related to violating Section 144 during the 2014 sit-in, citing lack of evidence.
During the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas approved the acquittal request of Azam Swati, a senior PTI leader, in a case registered for violating Section 144 during the 2014 protests.
Swati appeared in court along with his legal team, which included advocates Sohail Khan and Sardar Masroof Khan.
During the hearing, advocate Sohail Khan read out the contents of the FIR and argued that there was no evidence on record linking his client to any violation.
He stated that the FIR did not directly accuse Swati of any wrongdoing, and the sections applied in the case did not pertain to him.
He requested the court to acquit Swati, maintaining that there was no legal basis for continuing the trial. Supporting the argument, advocate Sardar Masroof Khan pointed out that the prosecution had failed to submit any evidence since the case was filed.
After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict. Later, it announced the decision, approving Swati’s request and ordering his acquittal from the case.
The case against Swati was registered at Margalla Police Station in Islamabad, following the events of the 2014 sit-in. It accused him of violating Section 144, a law that restricts public gatherings.
