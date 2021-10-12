Court adjourned reference against private company

Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till October 26, on a reference against All Pakistan Project Company pertaining to fraud with the public in the name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till October 26, on a reference against All Pakistan Project Company pertaining to fraud with the public in the name of investment.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Adam Amin Chaudhary and others.

The court expressed displeasure over absence of two co-accused including Jawadullah Khan and Hassan Pasha, and issued non bailable arrest warrants against them.

Meanwhile, accused Adam Amin Chaudhary filed an acquittal plea in the reference.

The court also extended the judicial remand of the accused and adjourned the case till October 26.