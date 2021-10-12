UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourned Reference Against Private Company

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Court adjourned reference against private company

Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till October 26, on a reference against All Pakistan Project Company pertaining to fraud with the public in the name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till October 26, on a reference against All Pakistan Project Company pertaining to fraud with the public in the name of investment.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Adam Amin Chaudhary and others.

The court expressed displeasure over absence of two co-accused including Jawadullah Khan and Hassan Pasha, and issued non bailable arrest warrants against them.

Meanwhile, accused Adam Amin Chaudhary filed an acquittal plea in the reference.

The court also extended the judicial remand of the accused and adjourned the case till October 26.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Company October All Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complain ..

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complaint of 84 workers

7 minutes ago
 DEPD organizes one window camp, issues 135 certifi ..

DEPD organizes one window camp, issues 135 certificates to disable persons

1 minute ago
 RCCI holds farewell party for outgoing RCB station ..

RCCI holds farewell party for outgoing RCB station commander

2 minutes ago
 48 new COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

48 new COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

2 minutes ago
 PTI to again form federal, provincial Govts on bas ..

PTI to again form federal, provincial Govts on basis of performance: Jhagra

2 minutes ago
 4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.