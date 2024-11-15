Open Menu

Court Adjourns 190mln Pound Reference Till Nov 18

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 09:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till November 18, on 190 million pound reference.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder was produced before the accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana at Central Jail Adiala.

The court, however, accepted the one-time exemption from attendance of Bushra Bibi in the same case.

During the course of proceeding, the defense lawyer adopted the stance that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued directives to the trial court to firstly decide the acquittal pleas of the accused.

The court said that it has not received such order from the high court. The court, however, adjourned hearing till November 18.

