Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Sept 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing till September 7, of 190 million pound reference against PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The court also reserved its verdict on acquittal plea of Bushra Bibi till the final decision in the trial.

Accountability Court Nasir Javed Rana heard the case at Adiala Jail where PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi were produced before it.

During the hearing, the defence lawyers conducted cross-examination against the last prosecution witness investigation officer Mian Umar Nadeem. The cross examination would continue in next hearing.