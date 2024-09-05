Court Adjourns 190mln Pound Reference Till Sept 7
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing till September 7, of 190 million pound reference against PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi.
The court also reserved its verdict on acquittal plea of Bushra Bibi till the final decision in the trial.
Accountability Court Nasir Javed Rana heard the case at Adiala Jail where PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi were produced before it.
During the hearing, the defence lawyers conducted cross-examination against the last prosecution witness investigation officer Mian Umar Nadeem. The cross examination would continue in next hearing.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Daycare Center established at NTDC2 minutes ago
-
IRC delegation calls on Fakhre Jahan to discuss developmental projects2 minutes ago
-
USC slashes prices by 10-15PC on 800 items2 minutes ago
-
Court extends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's interim bails till Sep 192 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians visit IMCG F-7/4,lauds modern facilities2 minutes ago
-
KP Special assistant chairs meeting on Lake Shore Tourism Project2 minutes ago
-
PSCA reunites lost child with her parents2 minutes ago
-
Safe Cities reunites child with parents2 minutes ago
-
‘World Literacy Day’ marked12 minutes ago
-
Other provinces should also launch school nutrition programme: CM12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces prepared to defeat terrorists, ever ready to respond to any challenge: Preside ..12 minutes ago
-
Judicial complex attack case; court adjourns hearing till Sept. 1312 minutes ago