ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearings in two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser over his alleged involvement in the Azadi March protests.

The adjournment came after Qaiser’s lawyers submitted requests to excuse his physical attendance in both cases.

The first case, registered at Sangjani Police Station, was being heard by Judicial Magistrate Azhar Nadeem. The second, filed at Kohsar Police Station, was under Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas.

Both magistrates agreed to delay proceedings until May 13, allowing Qaiser’s legal team time to prepare.

The PTI leader faces charges for violating Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which prohibits public gatherings during government-imposed bans.

During today’s hearings, Qaiser’s lawyers argued that their client could not attend court due to prior commitments.

The prosecution did not object to the adjournment requests.

APP/kah