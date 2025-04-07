Court Adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March Hearings Till May 13
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 11:27 PM
The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearings in two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser over his alleged involvement in the Azadi March protests
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearings in two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser over his alleged involvement in the Azadi March protests.
The adjournment came after Qaiser’s lawyers submitted requests to excuse his physical attendance in both cases.
The first case, registered at Sangjani Police Station, was being heard by Judicial Magistrate Azhar Nadeem. The second, filed at Kohsar Police Station, was under Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas.
Both magistrates agreed to delay proceedings until May 13, allowing Qaiser’s legal team time to prepare.
The PTI leader faces charges for violating Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which prohibits public gatherings during government-imposed bans.
During today’s hearings, Qaiser’s lawyers argued that their client could not attend court due to prior commitments.
The prosecution did not object to the adjournment requests.
APP/kah
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector
World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top ..
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June
SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis
Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 13
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector3 minutes ago
-
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June3 minutes ago
-
SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis3 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 133 minutes ago
-
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warriac ..7 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment7 minutes ago
-
IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two brothers7 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB calls on office bearers of the Dairy Association in Bhains Colony - Malir5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, HEC Chairman discuss establishment of Skills University Campus in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony13 minutes ago