Open Menu

Court Adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March Hearings Till May 13

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 11:27 PM

Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 13

The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearings in two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser over his alleged involvement in the Azadi March protests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearings in two cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser over his alleged involvement in the Azadi March protests.

The adjournment came after Qaiser’s lawyers submitted requests to excuse his physical attendance in both cases.

The first case, registered at Sangjani Police Station, was being heard by Judicial Magistrate Azhar Nadeem. The second, filed at Kohsar Police Station, was under Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas.

Both magistrates agreed to delay proceedings until May 13, allowing Qaiser’s legal team time to prepare.

The PTI leader faces charges for violating Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which prohibits public gatherings during government-imposed bans.

During today’s hearings, Qaiser’s lawyers argued that their client could not attend court due to prior commitments.

The prosecution did not object to the adjournment requests.

APP/kah

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

44 seconds ago
 ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

31 minutes ago
 President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

31 minutes ago
 MGI announces $500 million investment in real stat ..

MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector

3 minutes ago
 World must act with urgency to save suffering Pale ..

World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top ..

3 minutes ago
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June

CDA aims to complete sector developments by June

3 minutes ago
 SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis

SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis

3 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings ..

Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 13

3 minutes ago
 False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in C ..

False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan