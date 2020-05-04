Court adjourns assets beyond means case against Hamza till May 12

An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz till May 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz till May 12.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing the reference as soon as possible.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings. The jail authorities did not produce Hamza before the court due to Covid-19 protocol.

The bureau had alleged that Hamza Shahbaz committed money laundering and amassed assets beyond his known sources of income.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Hamza Shehbaz and his father Shehbaz Sharif till May 12.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings of the case. The jail authorities did not produce Hamza before the court due to Covid-19 protocol.

Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were accused in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills.

Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of theRamzan Sugar Mills.