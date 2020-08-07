Court adjourns assets case hearing against Ahad till Aug 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema till August 12.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings. However, jail officials did not produce Ahad Cheema due to COVID-19 protocol.

The court recorded statement of a witness during the proceedings.

The court summoned further witnesses on the next hearing.

So far, the court had recorded statements of 22 witnesses in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged that Cheema accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income.

It said the illegal assets possessed by Mr Cheema valued over Rs600 million. The bureaucrat also held benami properties in the Names of his wife and other family members, said the reference.