Court Adjourns Azadi March Case Till March 11
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 09:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing for a case related to the Azadi March, filed against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others, due to the leave of senior civil judge.
The hearing, scheduled to take place at the court of Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah.
Meanwhile, no representative from PTI appeared in court during the hearing of the case, which was registered at Kohsar police station. Now the case will be heard on March 11.
