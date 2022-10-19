ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A lower court here on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on post-arrest bail petition of PTI's Leader Azam Khan Swati in controversial tweets case.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood heard the post arrest bail case of Swati who was currently in jail on judicial remand.

At the outset of hearing, petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan read out the FIR contents registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He said that the tweet had been considered as against the integrity of the country.

The FIR was registered after few hours of the tweet without conducting inquiry, he said.

The lawyer said that how the FIA could arrest his client without any inquiry and notice.

He said that the statement of any politician could not affect the state institutions.

During hearing, special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi prayed the court to grant some time for case preparations. At this, the court adjourned further hearing till Thursday.